CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lessened by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

