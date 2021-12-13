Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $25.08

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $26.27. Couchbase shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 5,537 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

