Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $152.40 and last traded at $152.70, with a volume of 52847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

Specifically, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

