Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.44.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88. Coursera has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,991 shares of company stock worth $4,764,583.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.