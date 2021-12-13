Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,846,000 after acquiring an additional 434,643 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.