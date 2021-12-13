Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.03 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

