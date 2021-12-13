Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $539.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.60. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.61 and a fifty-two week high of $551.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

