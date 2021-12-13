Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

