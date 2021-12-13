Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,163,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,160,396. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.