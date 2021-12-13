Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 26,585 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,065.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $86.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

