Critical Review: Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) versus Its Peers

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ENZN) is one of 239 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enzon Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37% Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,676.72% -131.57% -28.19%

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 -$1.31 million -9.55 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $583.31 million $24.65 million -28.51

Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1331 4994 10645 193 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 61.88%. Given Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enzon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

