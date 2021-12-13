Critical Survey: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ICU Medical alerts:

This table compares ICU Medical and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.74 $86.87 million $5.04 44.40 Glaukos $224.96 million 8.61 -$120.35 million ($0.85) -48.58

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 8.44% 8.72% 7.50% Glaukos -13.05% -4.12% -2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ICU Medical and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glaukos 2 6 1 0 1.89

ICU Medical presently has a consensus price target of $283.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $58.56, indicating a potential upside of 41.82%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Glaukos on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.