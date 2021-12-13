Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

