Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $165.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

