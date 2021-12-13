Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

