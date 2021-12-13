Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DISH Network by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in DISH Network by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DISH stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.