Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $151.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.73. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

