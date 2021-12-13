Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $193.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

