CryptoTask (CTASK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $46,069.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $308,901.33 and approximately $46,069.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,263,767 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

