CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $118,097.69 and $102.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $15.50 or 0.00032925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.94 or 0.07999421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.52 or 0.99463561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

