Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.61. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,568. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $944,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,563 shares of company stock worth $15,793,363. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $5,661,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

