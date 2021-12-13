CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.95 Billion

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post sales of $73.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.71 billion to $75.64 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $289.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.61 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $303.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $299.84 billion to $305.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $99.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

