Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €98.00 ($110.11) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.40 ($106.07).

Shares of DAI opened at €74.25 ($83.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.86. Daimler has a 12-month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

