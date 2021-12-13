Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.17. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.