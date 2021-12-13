Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of DRI opened at $151.81 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

