Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $59.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.