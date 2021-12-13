DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 189.35% and a net margin of 63.41%.

DTEA opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 578.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of DAVIDsTEA worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

