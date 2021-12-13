Decentral Games Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and $341,525.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.18 or 0.08149583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.97 or 1.00219036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

