Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 5.1%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 3,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 770,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

The firm has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $17,280,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

