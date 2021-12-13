DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

