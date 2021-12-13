DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.