DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 18,052 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lyft by 90.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of LYFT opened at $39.51 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

