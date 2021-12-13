DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 81,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

