DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO opened at $399.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.40 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.66.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

