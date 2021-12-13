DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

