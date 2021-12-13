Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

