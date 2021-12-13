DeltaChain (DELTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00373980 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010697 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000932 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.80 or 0.01333413 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

