Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($195.51) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €157.71 ($177.20).

DHER stock opened at €103.85 ($116.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion and a PE ratio of -12.19. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($163.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.81.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

