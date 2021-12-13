Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $351.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $327.00 to $351.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $357.56.

NYSE:PH opened at $318.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.35 and its 200 day moving average is $302.33. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

