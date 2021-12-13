Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Target Price to $54.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,047 shares of company stock worth $7,965,571. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.