Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 121,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 201.20%.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

