DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 155,056 shares.The stock last traded at $8.33 and had previously closed at $9.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCGO. Barclays began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

