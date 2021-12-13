Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
DPZ stock opened at $534.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day moving average is $493.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
