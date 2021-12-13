Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $80.00. 251,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,248. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.