Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.90. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 1,129 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.508 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.04%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

