DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue None Dividend of $0.52 on December 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.521 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

DSL opened at $17.10 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

