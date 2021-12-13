Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $176.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Dover by 5,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $171.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

