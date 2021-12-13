Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Dover comprises approximately 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 73.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

