Drep [new] Reaches Market Cap of $30.19 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $30.19 million and $5.96 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006774 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

