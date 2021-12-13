Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of NAPA opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

